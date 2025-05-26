Man Sentenced to Death for Setting Mosque on Fire, Killing 23 in Kano

An Upper Shari’a Court in Kano has sentenced 38-year-old Shafi’u Abubakar to death by hanging and 150 strokes of the cane for setting a mosque on fire, leading to the deaths of 23 people.

Abubakar, a resident of Gezawa Local Government Area, was found guilty of four charges: culpable homicide, attempted murder, causing grievous harm, and arson.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, Judge Halhalatu Khuza’i-Zakariyya said that while seven witnesses were presented by the prosecution, only two provided credible evidence.

He noted that testimonies from Pw1, Pw2, Pw3, Pw5, and Pw6 were hearsay or lacked firsthand knowledge of the incident.

However, the judge accepted the testimony of Pw4, Ibrahim Salisu, who said he saw the defendant fleeing the scene.

This was admitted as circumstantial evidence. Pw7, a police officer named Abdullahi Sa’idu, also presented the defendant’s confessional statement, which the court accepted. The burns found on Abubakar’s hands further supported the case.

The judge sentenced Abubakar to death by hanging for the murder charge, 100 lashes for attempted murder, a fine of N1,500 for causing grievous hurt, and 50 lashes for arson.

He also ordered the government to sell Abubakar’s tricycle to help fund repairs of the burned mosque.

Abubakar has 30 days to appeal the ruling.

During the trial, the prosecution led by Salisu Tahir, Director of Public Prosecution said the attack occurred around 5 a.m. on May 15, 2024, at a mosque in Gadan Larabar Abasawa Village, Gezawa LGA.

Abubakar reportedly poured petrol in the mosque and set it ablaze while worshippers were praying. 23 victims later died from burn injuries at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano.

The prosecution presented seven witnesses and evidence including confessional statements in English and Hausa, and photographs of the victims. The charges fall under Sections 142, 148, 168, and 370 of the Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law, 2000.

Although Abubakar pleaded guilty, his lawyer, Hasiya Muhammad-Imam, pleaded for leniency and requested his transfer to the Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Janguza.