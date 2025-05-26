Vodi and Shettima’s Leadership by Example

The Nigerian fashion businessman, Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, recently posted a video of the moment when the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, arrived at his shop to buy locally made clothes and shoes. In the now-trending video, an excited Seyi Vodi could be seen welcoming the Vice President with warmth and admiration, personally attending to him as he introduced some of his finest and latest collections.

Normally, Seyi is fond of recording celebrities and other famous individuals who come to his shop to patronise him. The last video I saw featured musician Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his politician wife, Natasha Osawaru, visiting the store. But this time, the august visitor was no other person than the Vice President himself. At first, I was surprised and nearly dropped my phone. I had to rub my eyes like skitmaker Sabinus and ask myself, No be Kashim Shettima be dis?

Every concerned citizen who is passionate about the growth and development of Nigeria would be pleased to witness that historic moment between the Vice President and Seyi Vodi. This is the kind of thing we’re used to seeing abroad. It’s normal for a UK Prime Minister or US President, or even their Vice President—to casually walk into a shop to make a purchase. But in this country, it’s rare. Politicians seldom patronise locally made goods, despite the repeated calls to Buy Naija to Grow Naija. Even when they intend to, they often opt for home delivery or delegate the task to their personal assistants.

If I recall correctly, the last time a sitting Vice President passionately patronised homegrown products like this was during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, when the then Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, responded to a tweet from a young, talented shoemaker, Omale Ojima, about his products and desire to make shoes for him. Osinbajo invited the young man to his office at the Villa, and from then on, became a regular customer. Sadly, the young man passed away after a protracted illness. His death shook the country, and Osinbajo publicly expressed his grief, even as he sent condolences to his family.

Shettima’s historic visit to Seyi Vodi’s shop is one for the record books—one that gives hope to every Nigerian entrepreneur. If this visit had happened on the eve of an election, we would have said, “These politicians sef, they have come again with their antics.” But everything about the VP at Vodi’s shop smacked of patriotism. The way he settled down to test the shoes and his glowing praise about their simplicity and durability—even expressing concern that foreign companies like Louis Vuitton and others might come for him for copyright violations based on how good the designs were, was nothing short of endearing. Nigerians in business would also have related to how Vodi calmed the VPʼs fears, assuring him that there was no cause for alarm, and that everything in the shop was original. Vodi even went further to show Shettima one of the new machines he had bought for the production of the shoes and other products.

That short video was truly a revealing spectacle. The free-flowing conversation between Vodi and the VP was the icing on the cake for me. We want to see more of these kinds of visits to our local entrepreneurs. Imagine a Nigeria where we eat what we produce and produce what we eat—wouldn’t our country be better off for it?

There was something I also noticed while Vodi was introducing clothes to the Vice President that particularly gave me much joy. He said that one of the clothes is in huge demand abroad because of its green and white colour. It shows that Nigerians, whether at home or abroad, have an undying love for their country. The green and white colour is the country’s symbol of pride, unity, and hope—something we should all carry with dignity.

Now, all of this brings me to the question of whether there are still role models in this country, and whether our country still remains a land of potential and possibilities. Seyi Vodi is one Nigerian who has answered these questions over the years. From a young graduate who learned tailoring as a corps member, to entering night buses from Aba to Abuja just to meet customers’ demands, he has paid his dues—and remains an inspiration to young people across the nation. The question is, how many in this generation are ready to put their noses to the grindstone and endure sleepless nights and long road trips to get to where Vodi is today? He didn’t earn the Vice President’s historic visit by happenstance—it took him decades of consistency, hard work, and an unshakable belief in the immense potential that lies within our motherland.

Young Nigerians need to study the life of Seyi Vodi and other great Nigerian entrepreneurs to understand that when we say there is light at the end of the tunnel, we don’t necessarily mean it will come through shortcuts, social media fame, or overnight miracles. It simply means that one would have to commit to a path, staying on it through trials and setbacks, and trusting in the reward of persistence. That light only shines for those willing to work for it, and Seyi Vodi is living proof of this natural law.

And when we say ‘Buy Naija to grow Naija, it doesn’t mean we should patronise our own regardless of the quality of their goods and services. This is the reason why local business owners must be excellent at whatever they do. It is shameful to produce substandard products, force them down the throats of one’s compatriots, and then complain that Nigerians don’t support their own when they begin to avoid your brand like the plague. Excellence attracts loyalty. The Vice President didn’t just show up at Vodi’s store out of sentiment—chances are he had used the products before and could attest to their quality. And from Vodi’s caption, he said he has known the VP for over a decade. Now, that is how you build relationships. Seyi Vodi has so mastered his craft that even presidents of other countries seek him out. That’s the standard. And that’s the future Nigeria deserves.

Today, however, many young Nigerians who travel abroad tend to look down on those who stayed back, as though living in Nigeria is synonymous with failure or lack of ambition. The Japa syndrome has made it fashionable to dismiss homegrown success stories and paint the country as a place where nothing works. But the story of Seyi Vodi powerfully challenges that narrative. He stayed. He built. He succeeded. Right here in Nigeria. And he did it the right way, with excellence. People like him must be celebrated and encouraged—not just for their personal achievements, but as proof that resilience, vision, and hard work still matter. In an era when fleeing the country is seen as the only way up, Seyi Vodi stands tall as a reminder that greatness can still be forged at home.