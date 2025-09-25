MAN Commends Dangote Refinery for Boosting Nigeriaâ€™s Manufacturing Revival

The Kano-Jigawa chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has praised Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals for supporting the resurrection of faltering businesses across the nation.Â

The refinery’s decision to cut diesel prices and guarantee a consistent fuel supply has been called a lifeline for manufacturers struggling with high energy costs. Already helping to lower production costs, steady operations, and save jobs for hundreds of Nigerians are these efforts.

For small and medium-sized businesses, particularly those in places with inconsistent power supply, access to inexpensive diesel is still essentia,Â The News Chronicle gathered. With making Dangote Refinery has helped established businesses in addition to paving a way for long-term industrial expansion by providing more affordable energy.

Speaking at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s Annual Products Exhibition in Kano, branch chairman Muhammad Bello Isyaku Umar observed that the impact of the refinery is rebuilding trust in the manufacturing sector. Emphasizing that MAN is ready to investigate fresh spheres of cooperation with the company, he referred to the refinery as a “game-changer” in Nigeria’s path toward industrial sustainability and self-reliance.

Leading manufacturers, entrepreneurs, legislators, and consumers gathered at this year’s event, sponsored among others by Dangote Industries Limited. Designed to highlight creativity, tenacity, and quality inside the Nigerian economy, the event Participants said the plant’s activities have helped domestic production by lowering the country’s reliance on imported fuel.

Representing Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Shehu Wada Sagagi stressed the significance of such events in promoting Nigeria’s economic vision. He pointed out that Kano has traditionally been a center of trade and industry and that its manufacturers continue to be crucial in defining positioning. northern Nigeria as a major economy.

Backed by strategic players such Dangote Refinery, MAN thinks Nigeria is getting closer to creating a more robust and more competitive manufacturing industry. able to drive future growth and innovation.