spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 25, 2025 - 3:32 PM

MAN Commends Dangote Refinery for Boosting Nigeriaâ€™s Manufacturing Revival

Business
â€” By: Ken Ibenne

â€”

MAN Commends Dangote Refinery for Boosting Nigeriaâ€™s Manufacturing Revival

The Kano-Jigawa chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has praised Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals for supporting the resurrection of faltering businesses across the nation.Â 

 

The refinery’s decision to cut diesel prices and guarantee a consistent fuel supply has been called a lifeline for manufacturers struggling with high energy costs. Already helping to lower production costs, steady operations, and save jobs for hundreds of Nigerians are these efforts.

 

For small and medium-sized businesses, particularly those in places with inconsistent power supply, access to inexpensive diesel is still essentia,Â The News Chronicle gathered. With making Dangote Refinery has helped established businesses in addition to paving a way for long-term industrial expansion by providing more affordable energy.

 

Speaking at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s Annual Products Exhibition in Kano, branch chairman Muhammad Bello Isyaku Umar observed that the impact of the refinery is rebuilding trust in the manufacturing sector. Emphasizing that MAN is ready to investigate fresh spheres of cooperation with the company, he referred to the refinery as a “game-changer” in Nigeria’s path toward industrial sustainability and self-reliance.

 

Leading manufacturers, entrepreneurs, legislators, and consumers gathered at this year’s event, sponsored among others by Dangote Industries Limited. Designed to highlight creativity, tenacity, and quality inside the Nigerian economy, the event Participants said the plant’s activities have helped domestic production by lowering the country’s reliance on imported fuel.

 

Representing Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Shehu Wada Sagagi stressed the significance of such events in promoting Nigeria’s economic vision. He pointed out that Kano has traditionally been a center of trade and industry and that its manufacturers continue to be crucial in defining positioning. northern Nigeria as a major economy.

 

Backed by strategic players such Dangote Refinery, MAN thinks Nigeria is getting closer to creating a more robust and more competitive manufacturing industry. able to drive future growth and innovation.

Previous article
FG Reaffirms Funding for Technical Colleges, Warns Principals Against Illegal Charges
Next article
Messi Shines as Inter Miami Cruise Into MLS Play-Offs With 4-0 Victory
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

DSS Arrests Kwara Monarchâ€™s Wife and Aide Over Terrorism Links

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested and...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

News 0
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

News 0
Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

News 0
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x