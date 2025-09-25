Lionel Messi was again decisive for Inter Miami, scoring twice in their dominant 4-0 victory against New York City FC to guarantee a place in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Baltasar Rodriguez scored the opening goal just before the break, therefore putting Miami ahead. Messi, 38, added to the lead in the 74th minute with his typical accuracy. The Argentine’s former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez converted a penalty shortly afterward, before Messi struck again to complete the resounding triumph with his 24th goal in just 23 games.

The News Chronicle observed that Messi’s impact has gone beyond his goals. Under his direction and constancy, the whole team has been inspired to believe and move forward. Over the last few weeks, the Argentine captain has turned in consecutive dominant performances, netting five goals in only nine days.

Head coach Javier Mascherano called the qualification a very important milestone and congratulated the team’s improvement. With the MLS Cup clearly in sight, he urged the players to stay focused as they aim for silverware.

Messi’s most recent double draws attention as well to his exceptional form in American football. He has scored two or more goals in eight of Miami’s most recent twelve games, therefore establishing his reputation as the core of the assault. He has brought a winning attitude alongside Suarez, which is still transforming the course of the club.

With two games in hand, Inter Miami are presently third in the Eastern Conference, five points behind frontrunner Philadelphia Union. This positions them to possibly challenge for the MLS Supporters’ Shield, presented to the best regular-season team as well as for a fierce play-off run.

Miami fans saw the victory over New York City FC as something more than just another result. The statement noted that the team—once doubted—has become a significant rival in American soccer. Inter Miami’s ambition of hoisting the MLS Cup seems closer than ever now that Messi is at his best and the playoffs are locked.