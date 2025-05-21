Man City to Build Kevin De Bruyne Statue in Honor of 10-Year Service

Manchester City has confirmed that the club will build a statue of Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne outside the Etihad Stadium, following their 3-1 win against Bournemouth on Tuesday night during English Premier League Matchday 37.

KDB made his final home appearance for the Sky Blues and had confirmed his departure a few weeks ago after spending 10 years with the team.

“Manchester City are to honour Kevin De Bruyne’s incredible decade of service to the club by commissioning a special statue celebrating the midfielder’s magnificent Etihad career.

The news was confirmed immediately after Tuesday night’s penultimate Premier League clash of the 2024/25 season at home to Bournemouth, which marked the 33-year-old’s final Etihad appearance for the club. ”

In the span of 10 years with Manchester City, De Bruyne has won 19 major trophies, including the club’s first Champions League title and five Premier League titles—three of which were won consecutively.

The 33-year-old, who is considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time, scored 108 goals and made 177 assists in his 421 appearances for City.

Speaking immediately after the game, De Bruyne revealed how proud and honoured he was to be accorded such a special tribute in the form of a statue.

“It means I will always be part of this club,” he said.

“Whenever I come back with family and friends, I will be able to see myself, so I will always be here.”

In addition to the confirmation of the statue, as part of a special on-field ceremony following the final whistle, Kevin was also presented with a special framed shirt signed by all his teammates and staff, along with a lifetime City Season Card, while a special video tribute was played on the Etihad big screen.