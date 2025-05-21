EPL Awards: Salah and Nuno Espirito Win Player and Manager of the Season Awards

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted Premier League Player of the Season following his outstanding performance for Liverpool in the 2024/25 season.

Bournemouth manager Nuno Espírito Santo was named Manager of the Season following his remarkable run with Nottingham Forest this season, according to The Athletic, with the official announcement yet to be revealed by the English FA.

Salah beat rivals including two Liverpool teammates:Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk along with Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford, Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest, and Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

After helping Liverpool secure their second title in five years and their second in the last 35 years, he has scored 28 goals and made 18 assists in his 37 league appearances for the Reds.

Nuno Espírito Santo has been fantastic for his side, Nottingham Forest, this season as they finished in their best position in their three consecutive campaigns in the English top flight. Two seasons ago, they finished in 16th place under the guidance of Steve Cooper, and 17th last season, barely avoiding relegation.

This season, they are currently in 7th place and could still qualify for a UEFA Champions League spot with one game remaining.

That means Nuno Espírito Santo has beaten close rivals Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe, Vítor Pereira, and Arne Slot to the coveted award.