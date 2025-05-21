Southeast Marginalization: CSOs, Igbo Leaders Urged to Sue Tinubu Govt Over Federal Appointments

Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, and Igbo leaders have been advised to consider potential legal actions against the Bola Tinubu administration over the Southeast region’s exclusion from the board of key federal government bodies.

The call came from the Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, during a chat with our correspondent in response to the recent appointment of members of the Population Commission’s Board.

This development has continued to reinforce concerns over the marginalization of the Southeast region by successive central governments.

Reacting to the appointment, Nwanguma lamented what he described as the marginalization of people of the Southeast region of Nigeria in the nation’s scheme of affairs.

According to him, the notable absence of Southeast representation in key government bodies, such as the Population Commission Board, reflects a broader pattern of exclusion compounded by the inaction of political leaders from the region.

This, he noted, has resulted in deep frustration among people of the region.

He called on CSOs to hold the federal government accountable by instituting legal actions to secure the rights of the region and its people.

“In the light of these concerns, I urge civil society organizations (CSOs) to consider potential legal actions.

“This proactive measure aims to hold the federal government accountable for practices that continue to marginalize our region,” he said.

The rights activist also emphasized the need to effectively mobilize the Southeast electorate to recognize the powers they wield and adequately deploy such for their own good.

“By recognizing our collective power, we can demand greater accountability from our leaders and advocate effectively for our interests, creating necessary pressure for meaningful change.

“Engagement with CSOs, traditional leaders, and more assertive political representatives will amplify our voices and efforts in this regard.

“The key question we must address is how do we foster a culture of active citizenship and demand transparency from our elected officials? This dialogue is essential for reshaping the political landscape and ensuring that the concerns of the Southeast are prioritized,” Nwanguma posited.