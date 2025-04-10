Man Arrested Trying to Break Into VP Shettima’s Home in Maiduguri

A 35-year-old man, Musa Ibrahim, from the Maduganari area of Maiduguri, has been arrested after attempting to illegally enter the private residence of Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

According to intelligence sources, the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9, at the Vice President’s home located in New GRA, Gwange 3 Ward, off Bama Road in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The suspect reportedly tried to climb over the perimeter wall from the direction of the Gadabul River at the back of the house. He attempted to flee when he saw security personnel but was shot in the leg and apprehended.

He was taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), where he is currently receiving treatment and is said to be responding well.

The case has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation. Meanwhile, security around the Vice President’s residence has been increased and reinforced.