Akpabio Petitions IGP Over Alleged Assassination Claim by Natasha

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, seeking a probe and prosecution of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over an alleged assassination claim against him.

In the April 3 petition, Akpabio dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s accusation made during a public speech on April 1 in Kogi State as “a heinous lie” and politically motivated defamation. She had alleged that Akpabio instructed ex-Governor Yahaya Bello to assassinate her.

Akpabio called for urgent investigation and prosecution for criminal defamation, incitement, and false accusation, stating the claim was intended to incite unrest and damage his reputation.

The petition also referenced a previous sexual harassment accusation made by Akpoti-Uduaghan, which resulted in her suspension from the Senate. The ongoing feud has stirred political controversy nationwide.