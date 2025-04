Women in Rivers State staged a peaceful protest titled “Liberty Walk,” rejecting the federal government’s declaration of emergency in the state.

Under the banner of Rivers Women Unite, they accused Acting President Ibok-Ete Ibas of overstepping his authority and pursuing a hidden political agenda.

The group argued that Rivers faces no real security threat and criticized the government for ignoring more troubled states like Borno, Zamfara, and Kaduna.

