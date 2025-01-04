Borno State Bans Street Hawking and Illegal Activities in Maiduguri

The Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board (BSUPDB) has banned street hawking and other unauthorized activities within Maiduguri City.

In a statement on Friday, the board’s General Manager, Limán Mustapha, explained that the decision aligns with the Borno State Urban Planning and Development Law of 2002.

The ban affects street hawking, tricycle operations, and generator repair activities around the Post Office and Monday Market areas.

Additionally, the board prohibited the use of pedestrian walkways, junctions, and roundabouts for any activities and the sale of engine oil on road reserves.

Other banned practices include dumping sand or building materials on roads, mixing cement on roads, and constructing boreholes by the roadside.

Mustapha urged affected individuals to vacate these areas immediately, warning that violators would face legal action, including arrest and prosecution.

He called on residents and business owners to comply with the directive to avoid legal penalties.

“The board has no choice but to arrest and prosecute defaulters in court,” Mustapha stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...