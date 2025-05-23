FWA Award: Mohamed Salah Beats Rivals to Award for 2025 Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the best player for the Football Writers Association (FWA) for the 2024/25 season by English Premier League players on Thursday night.

The Egyptian, who has helped Liverpool secure the league title for 2024/25 season, will now dethrone Manchester City’s Phil Foden as the reigning holder, as he beat his Reds teammate Virgil van Dijk, who finished second in the FWA vote, ahead of Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) and Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Salah secured the 2025 men’s honour after receiving 90 percent of the vote from the FWA’s 918 eligible members, making it the biggest winning margin this century.

According to Liverpool, Salah was presented with the prize for a joint-record third time by club legend Ian Rush at the FWA’s annual dinner in central London.

In all competitions, Salah has produced 33 goals and 23 assists to date from his 51 appearances for Liverpool and the the most by any player in the league.