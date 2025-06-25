Lyon Relegated to Ligue 2 Over Serious Financial Problems

Olympique Lyon has been relegated to Ligue 2 due to serious financial problems.

The club reportedly owes over €500 million and is losing nearly €100 million each year. As a result, France’s football financial watchdog (DNCG) has taken action by:

Banning them from signing players in the January 2025 transfer window, placing limits on wages and spending, and threatening full relegation to Ligue 2 if the club doesn’t fix its finances by June 2025.

To avoid this, Lyon must raise about €100 million—either by selling players or assets, or by securing new funding.

In the summer of 2024, the club spent €147.79 million on new signings and sold players for around €68 million, resulting in a negative balance of approximately €79.74 million.

More details will be provided when the club officially announces the matter.