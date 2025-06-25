FBI Warns Phone Users to Delete Fake Texts That Could Wipe Out Bank Accounts

The FBI has alerted phone users in the United States to beware of fake text messages that could lead to stolen money and personal data.

The alert follows a growing number of scam texts being sent to iPhone and Android users by criminal groups based in China.

These messages, which are part of a text-based phishing scam known as “smishing,” are designed to trick victims into giving away sensitive financial information.

Since April 2025, scammers have pretended to be top U.S. officials, targeting both current and former government workers, along with their contacts.

Many of the messages appear official, claiming to be from government agencies such as the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Some falsely state that the recipient has unpaid tolls or traffic tickets. Others claim to be from banks like Bank of America or Capital One.

Each message includes a link that, once clicked, allows the scammers to access personal and financial data.

Reports show that one scammer using different phone numbers and domains can send as many as 60 million fake messages each month, totaling 720 million per year.

In June alone, the number of fraudulent DMV messages shot up by 800 percent, raising concern among cybersecurity experts and authorities.

Government agencies in several states, including Florida, Iowa, and Alaska, have issued warnings to residents.

Authorities in Iowa stated that even if a person recently received a traffic ticket, the DMV would never ask for payment via text.

In Alaska, troopers have also confirmed that any text message claiming to be from their DMV asking for money is fake.

The FBI has urged people to delete such messages without clicking on any links, especially if they are not expecting a message from any official source.

It also advised the public never to provide personal or financial details through texts and to double-check with the organization directly if they are unsure of a message’s origin.