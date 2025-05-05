The Arbiter: Re-readers’ Comments

From time to time, we give our readers a chance to make their voices heard through their input. Well, it has been quite a while since we did that. We will start a serialisation of such inputs beginning with this.

Why should Nigeria not break up? (March 31, 2024)

You expressed the minds of all genuine comrades and patriotic elites.

Dr Matawalli Geidam

No reason, sir…. It is a Destiny created by God that, whether we like it or not, we MUST live together as brothers and sisters of different religions, languages, attire, dress, behaviour, attitude, conduct, and ethnic groups or tribes, cultures, traditions and norms in DIVERSITY.

Sadiq Abubakar

It’s already too late. The entanglements are already too much. Besides, the black man is in an especially perilous situation today. To have a chance to survive in any form resembling freedom, he has to have a giant country like Nigeria. If Nigeria splits, it will be the end for future generations of black people.

We should look beyond the petty tribal or ethnic interests and focus on the long-term fate of black people around the world. It is a disgrace that few African leaders or followers think broadly, long-termly like Kwame Nkrumah or Nnamdi Azikiwe. African players are mostly narrow-minded, egoistic, unintelligent buffoons who are running their country to ruin, and mortgaging the future of the black generations to come. Shameful and disgusting.

The only long-thinking and broad-thinking leader is JULIUS MALEMA, who is never tired of calling for the unification of Africa, which is the only way out for Africans. Others cannot see beyond their ethnic enclaves or their European-determined national borders. Anyone advocating the break-up of Nigeria is dangerously ignorant and unable to analyse the history of the past 500 years, or does not even know the history at all.

Ezekiel Oloriegbe

Time to end government by palliative (November 2, 2020)

I read your article with rapt attention and am glad you are still at the forefront of the campaign for a better Nigeria. Many have given up hope on this country with recent happenings, and I pray our leaders will have the bravery to follow wise counsel. Imagine hiding palliatives with an excuse that they would be shared on your birthday! That’s the height of insensitivity to people with low incomes. No country succeeds with handouts and palliatives.

Princess Brenda Ifeoma

We have very insincere people as leaders; they lack ideas and are corrupt. Only the Almighty God can save Nigeria.

Mr Ayodele

Tinubu, beware the gathering dark clouds (March 10, 2024)

Assalamu alaikum, my brother. I read the above brilliant article many times. All your observations and recommendations are good, timely, and 100% correct. May Allah grant the President and other leaders the wisdom and foresight to take this seriously. You brilliantly spoke the minds of all patriotic Nigerians who care about the nation’s present state. Jazakallahu khairan.

Dr Matawalli Geidam

Mr President, salary hike won’t resolve the current hunger (October 1, 2018)

The inflation rate is too high. Most Nigerians are confused now.

Professor Cecilia Eme

There was indeed hunger even in the 1980s, and the hike in salary would not resolve the hunger in the nation except with justice, fairness, and equity among the people.

Mustapha Waxy

I like this heading; I’ve been saying this whenever the government talks about a salary increment. The government shows that it doesn’t have any economic reform. How many workers do we have? All other items will automatically rise whenever the news of a salary increment is broken.

+2347067957148

The North and the Effect of Janus (March 1, 2021)

This article has made my day, sir. Give your elbows more power.

Sani Abdulrazak

Nice piece, sir. Mr. President should declare a State of Emergency on Security, particularly in the worst-affected states. For how long shall we continue like this?

Hassan Garga

Nice topic, sir, well done. I went through your writing, and you talked about kidnapping, but how about the Damaturu to Maiduguri Road, which has become a terrible way?

Masheri Yaya

Alhamdu lilLah, what you said since 2018 has become a physical reality.

Keen Fahad

A nice write-up indeed.

Ahmad Gimba

Writers are prophets because they can see in the dark.

Zanna Ali Haruna

Oh! You nailed it. Well done, more power to your elbow. Allah kara basira.

Caxton Patience

On point as always. Intelligence gathering and sabotage. Who accepts the blame? Your discourse on your page is gradually generating the utmost attention. I say this given last weekend’s armed cache in Zamfara, which indicates that our security personnel are not the problem, but those in the command structures. I used to hear stories of soldiers approaching the enemy den; they are told to retreat, and, in the aftermath, an ambush is laid, and gallant men are lost! Could you look at the feat in Zamfara, and one is left with no option but to give a thumbs up for this gallantry? Don’t be tired, sir. Well done

Raymond Gukas

My Igbo brothers, before it is too late (April 12, 2021)

True talk sir

Mustafa Hamza

What a brilliant advice from an intellectual mind. Your sense and IQ are beyond the ordinary level—food for thought.

Yerima Muktar

Thanks, sir, tell the truth even if they are blind to it.

Shafi’u Yusha’u

Perfectly said, sir.

Muhammad Musa Tika

Fantastic

Yusuf Ali

More ink to your pen, sir. This is one of the best articles that I have ever read.

Bado Ismail

What a thoughtfully penned piece. I feel your intense passion for our unity, for our nation to remain as united as a bunch of brooms tied with a steel cable, for our Igbo fellow citizens to have a rethink and have faith in Nigeria and stop being bamboozled by a few blood-thirsty, power-monger ignoramuses. Yours is an excellent food for thought for all of us, Nigerians. May your clarion call be heard and the wealth of lessons therein tapped.

Dr Adamkolo Mohammed Ibrahim

Today you have written my mind vividly. Well done, Dr.

Dr Yusuf Ilyasu

As usual, you made my Mondays bright. Thanks for the memory lane, and I agree. My past responses were that the political class is responsible. Just look at it; when you go to Maitama or Asokoro, the residents there don’t identify themselves differently; they are the best neighbours. The commoners have been brainwashed into believing their crooked thoughts and perceptions, leaving them confused and could even die for a cause they knew nothing about.

However, the much-talked-about restructuring should be given a chance because everyone is interested in the centre, for it has been lucrative. Let’s have regional governments, and I’m sure we will see competition and development, not people waiting to feast on our common wealth. These agitations won’t abate, but let’s see what these agitators have on the ground with regional governments.

Raymond Gukas

Only the dullards will not understand the message.

Umar Ibrahim Aliyu

I love this piece! Insightful.

Ahmed Daya

I like your courage, sir.

Habib Mohammed

My Oga! Your pen is always full of intelligent INK. We missed you, sir.

Best Regards. I wish you Allah’s guidance and protection.

Abubakar Kollere

You are a legend, of course; I’ve never so far seen or known a true patriot in this, as you sincerely speaking. Kukan kurciya jawabi. No words are enough to express my appreciation for your contributions except prayers. Well done, sir.

Mustapha Sadiq Alqali

This country needs more of your kind. Increased energy, wisdom and ink – My prayer, sir!

Ahmadu Bello

You drummed some gospel truth home, but certainly glossed over the intractable questions of marginalisation and injustice in Nigeria today. It would certainly approximate intellectual dishonesty if Nigerian elites encourage and promote unity and peaceful coexistence while acting like the ostrich as to the debilitating inequality so obviously entrenched in the system. In any case, it is not only the Igbos who feel a sense of marginalisation today. Nigeria cannot afford to be cannibalised into segments at this critical period. Yet we cannot afford to cast blind eyes and deaf ears to the factors that seem to accentuate divisions.

Barrister Okei John Onyemah

Masha Allah Doctor.

Alhaji Bukar Machina

Thank you, sir.

Abubakar Haruna Gasma

Big, I appreciate that, there is always a price tag. I love your words. Thanks.

Adamu Husakwe

I like your prose, but my conclusion is: North is North. East is East. And South South is South South.

Now as it is, the best solution is; “to your tents o ye Nigerians”. Let every region become its own country and manage its resources instead of this forced marriage called Nigeria.

Mmonyo Paul

Dr., you have said it all for those with sense; you speak for Igbos and the whole region. May Nigeria overcome its non- and unknown challenges. May Allah SWT continue to reward you for your daily thoughts.

Babagana Mammami

Hassan Gimba is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Neptune Prime.