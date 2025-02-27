Liverpool, Man City, and Man Utd Triumph as Arsenal Stumble to a Goalless Draw

Matchday 27 of the English Premier League continued on Wednesday night, with the Manchester clubs securing victories. Liverpool also showed their class, overcoming Newcastle United, while Arsenal were held to a goalless draw at full-time.

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United

This time, it was Liverpool’s midfielders who delivered the masterstrokes, scoring for their team at a crucial moment. Dominic Szoboszlai grabbed the first goal in the first half, marking his second consecutive goal for Liverpool, having scored against Manchester City in the previous EPL game. In the second half, Mac Allister made it 2-0, helping Liverpool secure a comfortable win in front of their colorful fans at Anfield.

With Arsenal’s draw, Liverpool have now moved 13 points ahead, although Arsenal have a game in hand.

Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City

The return of Erling Haaland was crucial for City, as they edged past Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane through Haaland’s lone goal.

The Citizens, who have regained some form, are back in the top four, just a point behind Nottingham Forest as things stand.

Manchester United 3-2 Ipswich Town

Surprisingly, Manchester United pulled off a hard-fought win at Old Trafford following a tense encounter with bottom-side Ipswich Town. Ipswich took the lead just four minutes into the game, but United fou

Arsenal 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal are now on a two-game winless streak following their defeat to West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium and a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest.

Although the Gunners’ season has been hampered by injuries to key players, especially in their attack, failing to pick up maximum points does not show the standards of a title challenger. They are currently 13 points behind Liverpool, with a game in hand and about 10–11 matches left to play.

Brentford 1-1 Everton

Brentford and Everton played out a 1-1 draw at full-time.