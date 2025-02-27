Odefa Re-elected as PDP South East Zonal Chairman, as Party Gears to Retake Position

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South East has elected a new zonal executive to manage the party’s affairs in the region, with Chief Ali Odefa reemerging as the Zonal Chairman.

The election, which took place during the party’s zonal congress at Michael Okpara Square in Enugu on Wednesday, also saw the emergence of Hon. James Ugwu as the Zonal Secretary, Mrs. Regina Uchebo as the Zonal Treasurer, and Hon. Cornelius Okey Ugwu as the zonal organizing secretary.

Also, Madubuike Okoro, Engr. Chigozie Igwe, Barr. Dominic Nwankwo and Mrs. Ifeyinwa Arodiogbo were elected as Financial Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Legal Adviser, and Woman Leader for the zone.

Likewise, Godswill Nwanoruo and Ezeanya Augustine were elected to Zonal Youth Leader and Auditor positions.

Six National Ex-Officio members and five Zonal Ex-Officio members were also elected.

Speaking earlier, the Governor of Enugu State and Leader of the party in the South East zone, Dr. Peter Mbah, reminded the party faithful that elections are never an end in themselves, and neither should the victory arising from them be construed as personal triumphs.

The governor tasked the party faithful with setting the PDP as a template for good governance, insisting that democracy abhors excuses, no matter how plausible they sound.

“We fully understand the demands and expectations of the people in a democratic setting. The bottom line is good governance. This is the ideal to which the PDP has committed to from its inception.

“That is why, for us here in Enugu State, the people remain the centerpiece of government policies. The improvement of their welfare is not a task we regard with levity.

“It reflects in our determination to ensure that the provision of basic services can indeed be taken for granted by the people.

“Democracy is beyond the squabble for office and power. It is about the people. We cannot emphasize that enough,” Mbah stated.

He further tasked the party faithful with unity and reinventing the party to restore its past glory in the Southeast region.

In his acceptance speech, on behalf of the 21-member Zonal Executive, the Zonal Chairman, Chief Odefa, called for unity, saying it is the only guarantee of PDP’s victory over the ruling All Progressive’s Congress, APC, which it accused of bad policies and misgovernance that have caused sufferings in the land.