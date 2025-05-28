Governance Performance Index Report Ranks Anambra Among Top 3 States in E-Governance

Anambra State has emerged as one of Nigeria’s top three states in the 2025 e-Governance Report published by the Panorama CIAPS Governance Performance Index (CGPI).

The report, which is a collaborative effort between Nigerian Panorama and the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced Professional Studies (CIAPS), ranked Anambra alongside Lagos and Enugu as the leading states in adopting and implementing e-governance practices that foster accountability, transparency, and improved service delivery.

In the report, Professor Anthony Kila, the director of CIAPS, stressed the importance of e-governance in shaping how governments interact with citizens.

According to him, e-governance allows citizens to assess the performance of state governments in the country.

Kila further noted that the report evaluated states based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including website security, up-to-date content, public engagement, availability of online services, policy updates, and user accessibility, adding that Anambra’s performance reflects the state’s deliberate investment in digital infrastructure and its commitment to leveraging technology as a tool for inclusive governance.

The CGPI Report recommended that all states intensify efforts to train public servants, maintain digital platforms effectively, and build user-friendly systems that keep citizens informed and empowered.

Reacting to the recognition, the Managing Director/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CFA, described the report as a welcome validation of the efforts being made under the leadership of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, to reposition Anambra as a liveable and prosperous smart mega-city.

“This is not just about being tech-savvy,” Agbata said, adding, “It’s about using digital tools to create real impact, making the government more accessible, responsive, and transparent.

“Anambra is building a digital future that works for everyone.”

Recall that earlier this month, the Anambra State Government launched SolutionLens, an online citizens’ engagement platform aimed at showcasing government initiatives and getting feedback from the people.