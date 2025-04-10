LG Boss Vows To Transform Epe into Centre of Cultural Heritage 

The Chairman of Epe Local Government, Princess Surah Animashaun has disclosed that the ongoing construction of an ultra-modern museum and e-library embarked on by her will transform Epe into a centre of cultural heritage and educational excellence.

Speaking on the vision behind the two landmark projects, Princess Animashaun emphasised her administration’s dedication to preserving the cultural identity of Epe while simultaneously expanding access to knowledge and learning.

“This initiative reflects our unwavering resolve to elevate Epe’s status as a safe, attractive, and business-friendly environment,” she said. “Once completed, this state-of-the-art facility will become a dynamic space for cultural education, digital learning, and civic interaction.”

The project, which is already taking shape within the council area, is designed to offer cutting-edge amenities such as interactive museum exhibits, a digitally-equipped library, and multifunctional halls for training, lectures, and community engagement programmes.

Princess Animashaun assured stakeholders of a transparent and efficient execution of the project, promising that the facility would be delivered within budget and on schedule.

She urged tourists, visitors, learners, and educationists across the state and its environs not to nurse any fear as the government will ensure a “smooth running of the museum and e-library when completed.”

“This project is more than just brick and mortar. It is a vision to make Epe a 21st-century local government in every sense of the word, with the potential to drive tourism, attract investment, and foster economic development,” she said.