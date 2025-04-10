Tinubu, Otedola, Others Celebrate Aliko Dangote at 68

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, April 10, led a series of tributes celebrating Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, as he marked his 68th birthday.

In a statement issued by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Dangote’s “resilience and unwavering commitment to Africa’s economic transformation,” and praised his contributions to key sectors including cement manufacturing, agriculture, and oil refining.

“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” President Tinubu stated.

The President further lauded the Dangote Refinery, described as a “groundbreaking” project that strengthens Nigeria’s goal of self-sufficiency and job creation. He also highlighted the impact of the Dangote Foundation, which has “uplifted millions of underprivileged Africans.”

“I encourage younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from his enterprise, resilience, and service,” Tinubu added, praying that God would bless Dangote with continued vitality and wisdom.

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola also took to social media to honor his long-time friend and associate.

“Happy Birthday to my dear brother, the greatest entrepreneur to have come out of Africa,” Otedola wrote on Thursday. “Your achievements continue to inspire generations.”

Otedola’s tribute quickly gained wide attention online, with thousands of admirers describing Dangote as a “national treasure” and a “big motivation to the younger generation.”

Dangote was born to an elite family on April 10th, 1957, in Kano. His maternal grandfather gave him the name ‘Aliko’. He is the Founder and President of the Dangote Group, a conglomerate with investments in cement, sugar, salt, flour, oil, and gas.

Over the decades, he has become a notable figure in the African industry and is consistently ranked among the world’s wealthiest individuals.