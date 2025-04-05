Let Tuface Breathe: One Life, One Love

When Tuface Idibia, also called Tubaba, announced that he and Annie were heading for divorce, social media exploded. Tongues wagged, people took sides. Some stood firmly behind Annie, expressing sympathy and solidarity. Others shrugged and said, “If moving on brings Tuface peace, why not?” Then came the unexpected twist — Tuface publicly declared his love for Honourable Natasha, and soon after, news of their engagement surfaced. Just like that. In a world full of surprises, this one still managed to shake many.

To be honest, the news didn’t shock me. Growing up, celebrity divorces were almost routine — a normal feature in entertainment gossip columns. And it’s not just celebrities. Divorce rates globally, and even here in Nigeria, have been on a steady rise. The reasons? Plenty. Let’s explore a few.

Once upon a time, marriage was seen as “for better or worse.” Couples were conditioned to stay, regardless of hardship, betrayal, or even danger. But times have changed. Today, people are walking away from unions that no longer serve their peace or purpose. Sometimes it’s for a just cause — abuse, infidelity, toxicity. Other times, it’s over issues that could’ve been resolved with more patience and understanding. Either way, the mindset has shifted.

Technology has not helped matters. Social media, movies, influencers — all play a role in shaping how we think and feel about relationships. Unrealistic expectations, glorified versions of love, and constant comparison have led many to dissatisfaction in their real lives. We are all influenced, whether we admit it or not. So we must guard what we feed our minds.

The people closest to us. Friends and relatives often mean well, but their advice is only as good as the story we tell. And let’s be honest — most of us paint ourselves as the victim. Even the most sincere advice can be flawed when based on half-truths. Those who counsel couples should remember: there are always two sides, and even then, not everything is revealed.

Then there’s the harsh reality of economic hardship. Nigeria’s economic woes have strained many marriages. Some men have abandoned their homes, unable to bear the financial pressure. Some women have walked away, frustrated and overwhelmed. Instead of judging, we should be humble and prayerful. As a former Nigerian governor once wisely said, “May your loyalty not be tested.” No one knows how they’ll react until they’re truly under intense pressure.

So, back to Tubaba. Why won’t we let him breathe? Calling him an “old man who suddenly found love” is unfair. The man is only 49. Those criticizing his choices forget that love is personal. Beauty, after all, is in the eye of the beholder. Just because you wouldn’t pick her doesn’t mean he shouldn’t. Let’s also not pretend like Tuface is doing anything wildly different. He’s not suddenly all over the place — we’re just paying more attention because he’s trending.

He’s a grown man. A music legend. An adult fully capable of making decisions about his own life. And even if you don’t agree with his choices, remember: you don’t know the full story. We rarely do.So, let’s leave Tubaba alone. Let him live. Love who he wants. Heal how he chooses. After all, we’ve got one life to live. And if there’s one thing we should all chase, it’s peace and love.

One Love.

By Kenechukwu Aguolu 08123245543