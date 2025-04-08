The Jewish Crucifiers!

Oftentimes, we seem to wear unconsciously garments of self-righteousness. Garments that would project one as better than the next-door neighbour. The truth is, we are human and our level of imperfection differs, with none without sin, fault and foibles in a very obsessive manner.

I doubt if there is anybody who has never repeated a sin. One who confesses sin and faults once and never goes back to it again? There may be, but in a very negligible degree.

The journey we started on Ash Wednesday is gradually being climaxed. The tempo with which many started this “Spiritual mountain climbing” few weeks ago is by day ebbing for some and increasing for others. To some, weariness is setting in, while for others, hope for a better future is energized.

The truth is, Christianity and the diligence, commitment, zeal, and right spirit to pull through according to God’s mind are no kid’s glove; they are far from being a walk in the park, beyond a tea party.

It comes with challenges that demand unwavering consecration to remain yielding to the will and purpose of God, unwavering at the face of the pebbles, stones and muds of forces of life both spiritual and physical thrown at one.

By Holy Thursday night, we would see how Jesus was betrayed over 2000 years ago by the Jewish people. By Good Friday, the pathetic scene of how he was dragged, his head pierced with a crown of thorns, his body whipped, dragged violently, and on three occasions he fell, crucified, died, and was buried. Such could be soul-tearing, a scene that would make one doubt the humanity and God’s spirit in those Jewish persecutors.

It would be easier to cast aspersions at them, very convenient to condemn them and see them from the lenses of heartlessness , deviousness and ungodlessness. Would we have done better even in this our present alleged spiritual re-awaking?

Would we have treated Jesus any better if we were in their shoes? Judging from our disposition currently, the awful disposition of many Christians to spiritual things and the shallowness with which we treat the things of God, would we have treated him nicely if he were to come in this generation?

The Jews did what they did out of zeal, fanaticism, and religious principles.

They never had bad intentions, they were out to defend their religious belief system and ensured that none was desecrated. Saul who later became paul was zealous and fire-brand in his religious belief. The death of Stephen under his watch was for him an act of defending the integrity of his religious practices.

Stephen was stoned because of his alleged blasphemy, and so was Jesus. They were zealous and felt justified in killing them. My worry is, if Jesus comes back again as the bible recorded he would, would we embrace him and treat him most respectfully, or would it be another case of crucifying him?

The Jewish people were quite steadfast with their religious practices, in our own, what would be our drive to crucify him? Our hearts unfortunately are filled with ungodliness, with the new world order of bi-sexual, mammoth spirit, godlessness and much more, thriving and blossoming among our youths, the death of Jesus by means most gruesome may not be impossible.

Our generation, if you ask me, may be far drenched in the cesspool of corruption, ungodliness, etc, than the Jewish persecutors. Our love for sin would make the death of Jesus in our hands easier. He may not be crucified as was the case over 2000 years ago, most likely he would be used for money ritual, “oke ite”, Yahoo Plus, and all sorts to make money.

Our generation, despite the presence of the Holy Spirit in us, has gone out of hand with things that depict us as “Pagan Christians.” Pause and think through what happens in many churches in the name of miracles, signs, and wonders. How alleged men of God mix diabolism with Christianity to manipulate their unsuspecting members. How safe would Jesus be in the midst of such a generation?

When I look at what this generation has turned into, it seems to me an act of injustice blaming the Jews for doing what they did. We would have done worse with the help of hindsight. What is Sodomic sin compared to what has become the signature sin of this generation?

The sins of Sodom and Gomorrah have been upscaled by this generation with a touch of classism and Genzism. Place the lifestyles of both generations(Sodom/ Gomorrah and Genzism) on a scale, the latter would weigh more.

This generation is heading toward spiritual anarchy, moral emergency, and topsy-turvy values. The terrorism against integrity and the serial killing against ethics and spiritual awareness have combined to turn this generation into a time bomb waiting to be exploded.

The people of Sodom /Gomorrah and the Jews would be lost at the level of wickedness, immorality, faithlessness, and spiritual machandizing that are the daily operational tools of this generation with more Pastors, Imans, Churches, Mosques, etc, more than ever, still, delinquencies remain high-pitched..

As we listen to the passion of Jesus on Palm Sunday and Good Friday, don’t cast the Jews in a wrong mould of a terrible breed. Pray for your generation instead, a generation that has the propensity to do worse than the Jews if Jesus were to appear now as the messiah.