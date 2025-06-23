Legislating Under Pressure: Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Delivers Landmark Lecture at NSUK

The Nasarawa State University, Keffi was aglow with intellectual energy and national attention as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Tajudeen Abbas, delivered the keynote address at the institution’s 5th Public Lecture Series.

The event, held at the university’s main auditorium, brought together scholars, students, political leaders, and policy stakeholders to engage with the central theme titled “Legislating Under Pressure: The Realities of Political Representation in Nigeria.”

In a detailed and impassioned presentation, Honorable Abbas provided a rare insider look into the evolving nature of political representation in the country and the traverse that comes with it. He began by outlining the constitutionally mandated roles of legislators, which include lawmaking, representation, oversight, and the approval of national budgets.

However, he pointed out that Nigerian lawmakers now shoulder an additional, unofficial role that has become arguably the most visible and demanding constituency service.

Over time, as local governance structures have grown weaker and less responsive, Nigerians have turned to their federal lawmakers not just for national policy but for immediate, local solutions.

Abbas explained that legislators are now seen as the go-to figures for school fees, medical bills, employment letters, electricity transformers, boreholes, and road repairs things that ideally should fall under the purview of local government or state agencies.

This drift in public expectations, the Speaker argued, has created immense pressure on legislators, stretching their responsibilities beyond the boundaries of their constitutional duties.

He noted that while fulfilling these local demands, lawmakers must still meet their core functions in Abuja drafting laws, debating national issues, scrutinizing the executive, and approving the national budget.

Delving deeper, Honorable Abbas addressed structural and institutional challenges that further complicate legislative work in Nigeria. A key issue, he said, is the lack of strong democratic institutions capable of ensuring both vertical accountability, where citizens can hold leaders responsible, and horizontal accountability, where institutions hold each other in check.

This absence of institutional strength has resulted in a disconnect between citizens and their elected representatives. It is this gap that leads to the formulation of policies that do not reflect the needs and priorities of everyday Nigerians, especially those in marginalized communities and grassroots areas.

Honorable Abbas also spoke candidly about the distorted metrics by which Nigerian legislators are judged. He said most constituents evaluate their representatives based on the number of personal or local projects they can point to, rather than on their performance within the National Assembly chambers. This, according to him, is a dangerous trend that places short-term gratification above long-term national development.

The Speaker noted that additional challenges faced by legislators include a high volume of individual requests, unrealistic expectations from the public, constant pressure from political parties, intense media scrutiny, the spread of misinformation, security threats, and increasing ethical dilemmas.

Despite these hurdles, Honorable Abbas struck an optimistic tone. He emphasized that Nigeria is not isolated in facing these challenges.

Drawing comparative examples, he referenced legislative experiences from India, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and the United States, countries where lawmakers have also struggled to balance public expectations with institutional roles.

He noted that many of these countries have begun to implement structural solutions such as citizen engagement platforms, improved legislative communication strategies, and enhanced institutional independence.

The audience, comprising university faculty, students, political analysts, and members of the public, responded to the lecture with standing ovations and thoughtful follow-up questions during the interactive segment.

It was a moment of reflection not only on Nigeria’s democracy but also on the urgent need to reform how representation is understood and practiced.

In recognition of the Speaker’s intellectual and leadership contributions, the Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University Keffi, Professor Saadatu Hassan Liman, presented him with an award of excellence. The ceremony was witnessed by senior university officials and the Chancellor of the university.

In her remarks, Professor Liman praised Honorable Abbas for bridging the gap between policymaking and academia, calling his insights timely, thought-provoking, and nationally relevant.

In his appreciation speech, Honorable Abbas extended gratitude to the university community for the honor and hospitality. He announced that the National Assembly will include a special legacy project in the 2025 national budget, the construction of a new Faculty of Administration at Nasarawa State University Keffi.

This new faculty, he said, will house four departments and is intended to serve as a center of academic excellence in public administration, policy, and governance.

Representing the Governor of Nasarawa State at the event was the State Commissioner for Education, Mr. John Mamman. In his address, the commissioner conveyed the governor’s regrets for his absence, citing preparations for the anticipated arrival of the President of Nigeria in the state in the coming days.

Nonetheless, he lauded the University for organizing a lecture of such magnitude and national relevance.

Closing the event, the Registrar of Nasarawa State University Keffi, Mr. Bala Ahmed II, delivered the vote of thanks. He praised the depth of the lecture and called on all stakeholders, including media practitioners, policymakers, students, and civil society organizations, to carry the conversation forward. What we have heard today should not end in this hall. This lecture should serve as a foundation for a broader national discussion on how to strengthen political representation and institutional accountability in Nigeria, he concluded.

The 5th Public Lecture Series of Nasarawa State University Keffi will be remembered not just for its distinguished guest speaker but for its timely interrogation of a critical democratic issue.

As Nigeria navigates a complex and demanding political landscape, voices like that of Honorable Tajudeen Abbas continue to provide clarity, leadership, and a roadmap for reform.