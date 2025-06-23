FG Endorses $400 Million FDI for Africa’s Largest Rare Earth Processing Plant in Nasarawa –Minister of Solid Minerals

The Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals, through his official X handle, has announced a major milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward industrialization and economic diversification.

The Federal Government has pledged full support for a landmark Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) initiative aimed at establishing Africa’s largest rare earth and critical minerals processing plant in Nasarawa State.

According to the minister, the project is being driven by a $400 million investment from Hasetins Commodities Ltd and is expected to generate over 10,000 jobs for Nigerians while also delivering genuine skills transfer and local capacity development.

“This project represents more than just a boost to our economy,” the minister wrote. “It is a bold step toward processing our minerals domestically and becoming a global player in the critical minerals value chain.”

He commended Prince Jidayi and his team for their visionary leadership and commitment to aligning the project with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the administration’s focus on value addition, industrialization, and sustainable economic growth.

“Our appreciation goes to Prince Jidayi and his team for their foresight and alignment with President Tinubu’s vision for value addition and economic diversification,” the statement continued.

The minister emphasized that the Federal Government is fully committed to the success of the project and will provide all necessary institutional support to ensure its timely execution.

“This investment aligns perfectly with our long-term national objectives. We are building a future where Nigeria not only exports raw materials but also adds value and creates wealth from within,” the minister concluded.

The announcement has generated wide interest and optimism across the mining and investment community, signaling a new era for the Nigerian solid minerals sector.