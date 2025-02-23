Learn your mother tongue -Adekanye tells Nigerians 

The Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District II, Mrs. Anike Adekanye, has reiterated the importance of the Mother Tongue in society’s development, adding that the use of traditional languages helps shape people’s identity, preserve their heritage and connect them to their roots.

This was contained in her statement delivered at an event organised by the Egbe Akomolede Anti Asa Yoruba (Yoruba Teachers Association), Lagos State Chapter, held recently at the Baptists Senior High School, Obanikoro, Lagos, to mark the Year 2025 International Mothers Tongue Day (Ayeye Ayajo Ede Abinibi Agbaye Odun 2025).

She advised that Mother Tongues should be given priority over other languages in the school curriculum, saying, “Let us continue to honour and promote our Indigenous Languages in our schools and communities, ensuring that our rich linguistic heritage is passed on to our future generations.”

Speaking further at the event themed: “Make Language Count For Sustainable Development”, she emphasised that all languages are germane mostly to the communities that speak them, and should not be relegated under any circumstances, stressing that every language is a treasure and every voice deserves to be heard.

The TG/PS said UNESCO, which is the global body that started the event 25 years ago, had organised a Two-Day Symposium with this year’s theme “Language Matters: Silver Jubilee of International Mother Language Day”, between 20th and 21st February 2025, noting that the event underscores the urgency of accelerating progress on linguistic diversity towards building a more inclusive and sustainable world.

Adekanye recalled that the programme was initiated to underscore the role of languages in achieving global development goals, adding that the event will review progress, showcase successful multilingual education practices, and advocate for inclusive language policies that respect all communities.

This year’s event, organised by the Egbe Akomolede Ati Asa Yoruba, featured various presentations, including Drama, Cultural Dance, indigenous cuisines and an exhibition.