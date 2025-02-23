Atalanta Coach Responds to Lookman’s Comments After Penalty Miss

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has responded to a statement released by Ademola Lookman after Nigeria stated his displeasure for being labelled as the worst penalty taker by his coach during their second-leg UEFA Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Conversely, Lookman had responded to the statement, describing it as being hurtful after he was singled out for criticism following their exit from the Champions League

In his statement before their away game against Empoli, the 67 year old said he never intended to offend Ademola Lookman, in which he further assured the Africa Footballer of Year to assume the role of the club’s recognized spot kicker should he improve his prowess in it:

“Lookman felt offended… but I did want to offend anyone! Ademola had entered with fantastic approach against Club Brugge and I do really value that highly”.

“If he starts training to improve on penalties… with his exceptional skills Ademola can surely become our first penalty taker for the future”, Gasperini has also added.

“I have the feeling that there is the will for Atalanta to be described as being like this, everything up in the air, but the reality is a bit different”.

Nigerians had stormed Atalanta’s social media pages with messages demanding that Ademola Lookman get the desired respect from both the club and the manager.

Although, Ademola Lookman was selected for the club’s traveling squad to Empoli and could leave the club at the end of the season.