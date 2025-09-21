Leaders of Public Diplomacy 2025 at the Final Contest

Decently organized and supported by the World Peoples Assembly (WPA), Cameroon, Tunisia and South Africa (three African participants) have emerged in the final round of the contest focusing on public diplomacy. These, among 25 representatives, selected public diplomats from 19 countries are meeting in the Finals of the International Contest “Leader of Public Diplomacy — 2025” and will be given prestigious awards.

The names of the finalists were earlier announced at an open meeting of the Organizing Committee, which brought together participants from all continents and expert mentors of the Contest. According to information obtained from the Committee, in total, the Contest received more than 150 applications from 42 countries. After the qualifying stage, 88 participants were admitted to the intensive three-week educational program. During this track, the Competition Committee evaluated the participants’ project defenses, essays, and test assignments.

A key feature of 2025: for the first time, Past Laureates from different countries acted as mentors, along with members of the International Organizing Committee. They helped the contestants finalize their projects, unlock their potential, and prepare for the finals.

The 25 representatives of public organizations, activists and volunteers from 19 countries have now reached the final decisive stage. The three Africans listed are: Mben II Elena Taimurazovna (Cameroon), lecturer at the Russian Theatre Institute and Head of the Russian Theater Studio TEREMOK, at the International Russian School of the Republic of Cameroon, Abdennour Haj-Farhat Marwa (Tunisia), Press Secretary of the Tunisian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, and Zelenskaya Nina Anatolyevna (South Africa), Director of the Russian Children’s Center in Cape Town, Deputy Chairman of the CSRC of South Africa.

Svetlana Smirnova, Chairperson of the General Council of the World Peoples Assembly and the main ideologist of the Contest, announced the list of finalists and invited them to participate (and possibly speak) in the Assembly’s events: “Congratulations to the finalists! I am waiting for everyone at the World Public Assembly. I am sure that many of you will present your projects with dignity and will be able to speak at our venues.”

Natalia Zabolotskikh, Coordinator of the Contest and President of the Eurasian Center for Project Initiatives, emphasized the global prospects that the Contest opens: “Now you are part of a community of more than 100 laureates from previous years. Their active cooperation is already giving rise to new international projects. I hope that you will continue this tradition and initiate positive changes with the support of the World Peoples Assembly.” The final and the award ceremony will be held September in Moscow as part of the World Public Assembly (WPA).