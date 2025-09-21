FG Probes Mysterious Flesh-Eating Disease in Adamawa, 7 Dead

The Federal Government has launched investigations to identify the cause of a strange flesh-eating disease that has killed seven people in Malabu, Adamawa State.

Dr. Adesigbin Olufemi, Acting National Coordinator of the National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer, and Leprosy Control Programme, revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, as of September 10, there were 67 confirmed cases. Eight of the patients are currently undergoing surgery at Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, with government support.

According to reports obtained by The News Chronicle the disease usually starts as a boil, later bursts, and then gradually eats away the flesh, sometimes affecting bones.

While the exact cause is still unknown, experts suspect it may be Buruli ulcer, a tropical disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium ulcerans, often found in swampy or stagnant river areas.

Olufemi explained that scientists are still unsure how it spreads, though some theories suggest insects like mosquitoes or water fleas might play a role.

He praised the Adamawa State Government and health partners, including REDAID, for their quick intervention. Patients with mild symptoms are being treated in local health centres, while severe cases are referred to specialist hospitals.

He also stressed the importance of public awareness, noting that some residents initially attributed the illness to witchcraft, which delayed proper treatment.

Malabu, a remote community about two hours from Yola with poor road access, faces challenges in receiving urgent medical help. Olufemi said long-term solutions require not just medical care but also clean water and better sanitation to reduce exposure.

He assured the public that federal and state authorities, with support from partners, remain committed to treating patients and stopping further spread.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lists Buruli ulcer as one of the world’s most neglected tropical diseases, mostly affecting rural riverine communities with limited healthcare access.