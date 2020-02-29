Laura Ikeji And Ogbonna Kanu Welcome Their Second Child

By
Ekpedeme Umoh
-
87

Ex footballer Ogbonna Kanu and his wife Laura Ikeji have welcomed their second child together.

Announcing the big news, Ogbonna Kanu took to his social media to share a picture of himself and their beautiful daughter.

The couple welcomed their baby girl who has been named “Laurel” in Texas, United States.

Laura and Ogbonna Kanu already have a son together, named Ryan.

 

28-2-2020 My baby girl came into this world. Mom and daughter doing well. I thank God almighty

Ogbonna Kanu got married to Laura in a traditional marriage on January 28, 2017, at Nkwerre, Imo state.

