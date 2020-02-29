Laura Ikeji And Ogbonna Kanu Welcome Their Second Child

Ex footballer Ogbonna Kanu and his wife Laura Ikeji have welcomed their second child together.
Announcing the big news, Ogbonna Kanu took to his social media to share a picture of himself and their beautiful daughter.
The couple welcomed their baby girl who has been named “Laurel” in Texas, United States.
Laura and Ogbonna Kanu already have a son together, named Ryan.
View this post on Instagram
28-2-2020 My baby girl came into this world. Mom and daughter doing well. I thank God almighty
Ogbonna Kanu got married to Laura in a traditional marriage on January 28, 2017, at Nkwerre, Imo state.