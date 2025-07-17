Latest Transfer Buzz: Liverpool Eyes Ekitike, Juventus Target Rashford, Arsenal Makes Major Moves

The summer window heats up in Europe as statement signings are made by top clubs,

Several top clubs have made statement signings with the summer window heating up in Europe as they aim to strengthen their squads before the new campaign. From Liverpool’s pursuit of new attacking talent to Arsenal’s string of signings, below is a rundown of the latest transfer news making the headlines from The News Chronicle.

Liverpool Discussions on Pursuing Ekitike After Isak Snub

Liverpool have made a bid in keeping with a potential transfer of French striker Hugo Ekitike to Eintracht Frankfurt. This news comes shortly after hot on the heels of Newcastle United firmly shutting the door on selling Swedish forward Alexander Isak. Newcastle themselves had previously submitted a record £70m offer for Ekitike in an unexpected offer which Frankfurt turned down. Liverpool joining the fray, the fight for the signing of the Frenchman might now be upgraded.

Bayern Not Backing Down from Luis Diaz

Despite Liverpool’s firm resistance to selling Luis Diaz, Bayern Munich are not backing down. The German giants are reportedly making preparations to return with a second bid following their initial £58.5m attempt being turned down. Jurgen Klopp’s prized Colombian winger is still haunting him, but Bayern’s resolve not to back down could prove to be more than a test of Liverpool’s resolve.

Arsenal Working Day and Night in the Transfer Market

Arsenal is working day and night remodeling its team and acquiring next year’s stars. Discussions are going well on a fresh long-term contract for teenager Ethan Nwaneri. Discussions with Sporting Lisbon for Viktor Gyokeres are ongoing but the two clubs have not yet sat down to discuss terms, including performance-related add-ons.

The Gunners are also set to release two new signings soon. Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera both underwent their medicals with confirmation announcements to follow soon.

Spurs and Forest Clash Over Gibbs-White

There are wars between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest for Morgan Gibbs-White. Forest served formal notice to Tottenham Hotspur and the agent that the North London club made an unlawful approach to the midfielder. Transfer disputes in instances of law are few but they are there, and this one is going to be complicated.

Rashford and Jackson Attract International Interest

Manchester United’s striker Marcus Rashford has been on two of Europe’s giants’ wish lists—Barcelona and Juventus. Juventus is reportedly interested in the Englishman and can enter into a toe-to-toe battle with the Barcelona giants in taking him on board if United is willing to sell him.

Chelsea also has Nicolas Jackson’s case building up. Manchester United and AC Milan reportedly are monitoring the striker, who has failed to maintain a place on the bench since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

This window is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic thus far. With Rashford, Diaz, and Gyokeres hogging the headlines, there will be something else for fans to be on the edge of their seats regarding as clubs employ all manner of trickery to seal deals as the window nears its end. Stay tuned for more updates as drama unravels.