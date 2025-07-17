Nigeria Charts New Waters: Launching a Homegrown Fish Production Revolution

In a historic drive against fish imports, the Nigerian Federal Government has published a master plan to drive indigenous fish production into a sustainable source of food security, economic empowerment, and employment.

During a top-level meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Adegboyega Oyetola committed to taking Nigeria to the path of self-sufficiency in fish production. He committed the government to employing innovative policies, technical support, and better access to capital to propel this transformation.

Representatives from major associations, the Fisheries Cooperative Federation of Nigeria (FCFN), Tilapia Aquaculture Developers Association (TADAN), Catfish Farmers Association (CAFAN), Women in Fish Farming and Aquaculture, and Practising Farmers Association, gathered at the forum to ventilate grievances. Grievances raised included overfishing, high feeds, poor cold-storage houses, poor road transport, high taxation, and youth involvement with low turnovers.

Greater focus is being placed on youth and women mobilization into aquaculture. The Minister added that empowering them through entrepreneurship allowance and inclusive schemes is part of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.” Other than the food coverage element, involvement by youths in aquaculture offers decent employment opportunities across the country.

Plugging Gaps with Strategic Partnerships

To overcome all these, the government is also building alliances with global and domestic allies. World Bank negotiations are ongoing to acquire aquaculture entrepreneurs’ funds. Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) will also be instrumental in providing low-cost fish farmer insurance products.

Scaling Proven Models Nationwide

Scaling up successful aquaculture enterprises—such as those facilitated at Oyan Dam—is to be extended elsewhere. The Ministry of Water Resources will work with the Blue Economy unit in offering sustainable use of water and resource management.

Transformational Agenda and Emerging Vision

Wellington Omoragbon, Fisheries and Aquaculture Director stressed the need for enterprise-led frameworks and institutional consonance in order to stimulate private sector investment and enhance sector productivity. “Today’s conference is the break of day of a new era in our imagined fisheries industry,” Oyetola reported, quoting that today’s discussion is only the beginning of constructive reform.