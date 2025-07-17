Buhari Told Me, Do the Right Thing, No Matter What – Dr. Alkali Reveals

Former presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Abubakar Alkali has lauded the late President Muhammadu Buhari, calling him a patriot of “impeccable integrity” and a key inspiration behind his political journey.

The News Chronicle’s Speaking during an interview with Political Clinic on Wednesday, the renowned Public Affairs Analyst reflected on Buhari’s legacy, particularly his efforts in combating insecurity in the North East.

He contrasted Buhari’s achievements with what he described as the “porous security situation” currently plaguing the region.

Alkali also recalled Buhari’s iconic 1983 War Against Indiscipline, saying it captured the former president’s commitment to national order and moral leadership.

However, he decried that Buhari “entrusted the worst set of ministers” with key portfolios, an error Alkali believes tarnished the president’s unblemished reputation.

“No matter what it takes, he once told me: ‘Always do the right thing, no matter the cost’”; Alkali recounted, describing Buhari as a man of principle who led with conviction even if surrounded by flawed allies.

Recall that late President Muhammadu Buhari passed away last Sunday, sparking a wave of tributes from allies and critics alike.