Lassa Fever: 166 Deaths Recorded Between Jan-Sep 2025 –NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported that 166 people have died from Lassa fever between January and September 2025.

This is a higher fatality rate than was recorded in the same period of 2024.

According to the agency’s Epidemiological Week 37 report (covering September 8–14), Nigeria has confirmed 895 cases across 21 states and 106 local government areas. The case fatality rate now stands at 18.5 per cent, compared to 16.9 per cent in 2024.

NCDC explained that although the number of suspected and confirmed cases is lower than last year, more patients are dying because they present late for treatment and many cannot afford proper care.

The agency identified Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba and Ebonyi states as the worst hit, with Ondo State alone accounting for one-third of all confirmed infections. It added that no new healthcare workers were infected during the latest reporting week.

NCDC warned that poor sanitation, lack of awareness in high-risk communities, and delays in seeking treatment continue to worsen the spread and impact of the disease.

Lassa fever is a viral illness transmitted mainly through contact with food or household items contaminated by rodents, especially the multi-mammate rat.

It can also spread from person to person, particularly in hospitals without proper infection control. Symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, unexplained bleeding.

To strengthen the response, NCDC said it has deployed 10 rapid response teams to affected states, introduced new infection prevention and control (IPC) training, and supported clinical management programmes in partnership with local and international organisations.

The agency urged states to intensify community education and preventive campaigns, while reminding healthcare workers to act quickly when patients show symptoms.