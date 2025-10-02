Temi Otedola Walks L’Oréal Paris Runway, Speaks on Owning Narrative

Renowned actress and fashion model Temi Otedola, now Temi Ajibade, appeared on the runway at Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

She wore a black gown by Juozas Couture, designed with 3D floral appliqués and layered tulle, paired with an updo hairstyle and berry-toned makeup by celebrity make-up artist Harold James. This walk marked her second runway appearance for the global beauty brand, following her debut last year.

Otedola, who married Afrobeats singer Oluwatosin Ajibade (known as Mr Eazi) in August, explained in an interview with the BBC her decision to change her surname:

“I’m now a married woman, the obvious thing for me is to take my husband’s name. But it’s my personal choice. I respect everybody’s personal choice. It’s what I’m comfortable and happy doing, but I also respect a woman’s ability to choose.”

She also addressed her approach to sharing details about her personal and professional life with the public.

“I think it’s more about owning your own narrative. There’s something about moving in silence that allows you to have control over things. It allows you to build the narrative you want and share when you feel ready to share, and in the way you want to share it.”

On her marriage, she described her husband as her closest companion:

“He’s my best friend. He’s my person. And I think when you meet your person, you will know.”

The actress, daughter of businessman Femi Otedola, also commented on her father’s recently published memoir, saying it gave a clear account of his career:

“My dad has a wealth of wisdom, and I’ve been very fortunate as his daughter to learn from him growing up. But I believe he thought it was time that the rest of the world also learn and understand his journey as an entrepreneur and as a businessman.”

She acknowledged that being born into privilege gave her an advantage:

“Oh, absolutely. You will never hear me on record saying it doesn’t. I think it’s very important for privileged people, especially people who are born into privilege, to acknowledge that leg up they’ve gotten in life.”

Otedola noted that her father’s decision not to involve his children in his companies helped her and her sisters forge their own path outside his shadow. She added that his ability to rise after falling or being in the low remains her greatest source of inspiration.