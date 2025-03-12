LASG Vows To Help Persons With Disability To Become Financially Independent 

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed that empowerment remains a focal tool for financial independence among Residents in the State, adding that the present administration will not relent in its quest to build an empowered citizenry.

Hon. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment disclosed this during the Graduation Ceremony for people with disability trained in Entrepreneurship at Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Commissioner stated that the programme is aimed at empowering and supporting people with disability to become successful entrepreneurs irrespective of age, gender, tribe and capability. He added that every person has the right to access entrepreneurship training and opportunities on an equal basis with other residents.

He commended the recipients for their resilience, determination, and creativity demonstrated at the programme. He added that disability is not an obstacle to success but an opportunity to greater heights in life.

Ajibgotafe urged recipients to utilize the skills acquired to improve their lives and families, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of Lagos State.

Hon. Akinyemi Bankole stated that the event is an affirmation of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s social inclusion in the THEMES Plus agenda to ensure that no one is left behind in his administration.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olalekan Nurudeen Shodeinde stated that entrepreneurship is about creating opportunities, breaking barriers about disability and sharing the future. He charged persons with disabilities to turn challenges into stepping stones, ideas into businesses and dreams into reality.

Recipients were trained in vocations such as Hair Dressing, Barbering, Arts & Crafts, Phone repairs, Leatherworks, and make-up artistry for Five weeks between January 28 to February 26, 2025.

400 Beneficiaries were given start-up packs to kick-start their businesses and certificate upon completion of the programme

The event was attended by dignitaries such as Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, General Manager of Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA); Comrade Tijani Saheed Oluwadare, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Wealth Creation and Barr. Ayuba Gufuran, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, among others.