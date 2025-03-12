UCL: Liverpool Eliminated as Inter, Barcelona, and Bayern Advance to the Quarterfinals

The second leg of the round of 16 commenced last night with interesting tiers witnessed. Liverpool got knocked out by resilience PSG following 120 action-packed games. Barcelona finished the game in Spain over Benfica while Bayern sealed a spot after the victory over arch rival Bayer Leverkusen.

UCL: Liverpool Crash Out as Inter, Barcelona, and Bayern Secure Quarterfinal Spots

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 delivered thrilling clashes last night, with Liverpool suffering a heartbreaking exit while Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich booked their places in the quarterfinals.

Barcelona 3-1 Benfica (4-1 agg.)

Barcelona sealed their spot with a dominant 3-1 victory over Benfica at home, completing a 4-1 aggregate win. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring, while Raphinha’s first-half brace put the game out of reach. Benfica captain Otamendi pulled one back in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 agg., PSG win on penalties)

In the most anticipated tie of the round, Liverpool were stunned by an early Ousmane Dembélé goal and failed to find an equalizer despite 120 minutes of intense play. With the aggregate score locked at 1-1 after PSG’s first-leg victory in France, the match went to penalties. Mohamed Salah converted Liverpool’s first spot-kick but misses from Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones proved costly, as PSG scored all four of their penalties to advance.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Bayern Munich (0-5 agg.)

Bayer Leverkusen’s hopes were crushed after failing to score in either leg against their fierce rivals Bayern Munich. Following a 2-0 win at the Allianz Arena, Bayern dominated the away leg 3-0, securing a 5-0 aggregate victory. Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies shone as Bayern cruised into the quarterfinals.

Inter 2-1 Feyenoord (4-1 agg.)

Inter Milan completed a comfortable 4-1 aggregate win over Feyenoord, following up their 2-0 away triumph with a 2-1 victory at home.

The remaining four rounds of 16 matches will take place today, determining the final teams set to compete in the quarterfinals.