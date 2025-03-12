History Remembers Those Who Dared, Not Those Who Hid

It is obvious that Senator Natasha is taking the fight beyond Nigeria’s borders. A quick scan through major international media platforms—DW TV, CBS, BBC, ABC News, Al Jazeera, and BBC News Pidgin—shows that the issue has gained global traction. Her decision to take her case to the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is not just bold but strategic. While it may not guarantee immediate results, it significantly amplifies the matter on a global scale, increasing pressure on both national and international institutions to take action.

The IPU has a strong track record of supporting justice in parliamentary matters, and bringing this case to such a high-profile arena elevates the discourse on sexual harassment, power abuse, and institutional accountability. In a country where justice in such cases is often delayed, politicized, or ignored, Senator Natasha’s move signals that she is not placing all her hopes in domestic institutions alone.

Beyond her personal fight, this case sets a powerful precedent. It tells every public official that impunity can no longer hide behind national borders. It encourages more victims to speak out, strengthens the demand for institutional reforms, and reminds those in power that accountability is no longer optional.

However, the impact of this international intervention will depend on several factors: the strength of her evidence, the ability of global institutions to influence Nigeria’s political landscape, and how much public pressure can be sustained. One thing is certain—the spotlight is now on the matter, and whether or not immediate action follows, reputational damage is inevitable.

This is not about fighting Nigeria; it is about fighting injustice within Nigeria. Institutions only maintain integrity when they are subject to scrutiny and checks. Whether her claims are valid or not, what matters is that due process must take its course. A fair and transparent process ensures that justice is not only done but is seen to be done, reinforcing the rule of law rather than undermining it.

History will remember those who stood for truth, even when the odds were stacked against them. The world is watching.

Abu can be reached via danjumaabu3750@gmail.com or +2348062380296.