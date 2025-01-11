LASG Moves to Enhance Access to Justice 

In a step toward enhancing access to justice, the Lagos State Judiciary recently convened a one-day training workshop for Magistrates, Registrars, and Sheriffs.

In a statement yesterday, the Lagos State Government said the workshop focused on the operations, history, and purpose of the Small Claims Court while emphasizing the recently amended Magistrates’ Practice Direction of 2023.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba noted the critical role of the Small Claims Court in ensuring affordable, efficient, and accessible dispute resolution, particularly for individuals and small businesses handling minor monetary claims.

Alogba, who was represented by Justice Yetunde Adesanya,revealed that the concept of Small Claims Courts dates back to the early 20th century when Harvard Law School Dean, Roscoe Pound championed the idea of a “People’s Court” to address the complexities and high costs of traditional legal processes, prohibitive costs or administrative burdens, especially in a small financial dispute.

The Chief Justice revealed that the success of the Small Claims Court in the US was what made several African nations like South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Togo, and Nigeria adopt the practice.

Alogba further informed that the Small Claims Court provides an accessible forum where parties can resolve disputes without the need for costly legal representation or the delays often associated with conventional court proceedings.

The legal luminary said that in Lagos State, the establishment of the Small Claims Court reflects a commitment to modernising the judicial system and addressing the unique needs of its population. The workshop explored how the court has simplified the resolution of minor monetary disputes, ensuring that justice is available and affordable to all.

Furthermore, he made it known that the initiative underscores the Lagos State Judiciary’s dedication to innovation and inclusivity in its legal processes by empowering judicial officers with the knowledge and skills needed to operate the Small Claims Court effectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...