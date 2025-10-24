spot_img
October 24, 2025 - 3:47 PM

Liverpool Eye Olise as Semenyo Deal Stalls; Bayern Push for Palace Captain Guehi

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Liverpool is keeping a close watch on Michael Olise’s situation at Bayern Munich as it explores future options to succeed Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

The Premier League champions, who recently learned of Bournemouth’s steep valuation of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo, are said to be weighing up more realistic transfer targets ahead of 2026.

 

The News Chronicle reports that Liverpool’s recruitment team, led by Richard Hughes, has been monitoring Olise’s form and contract developments in Germany. Having signed for Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024, Olise has quickly emerged as a critical player under coach Thomas Tuchel.

After scoring 20 goals in his debut season, the 23-year-old France international has four assists and five goals this season. Though Liverpool are ready to remain patient should any possibility present itself, his contract with Bayern runs till 2029 with no release clause.

 

Bournemouth’s position on Semenyo has rendered a January move unlikely. Following his outstanding performances this season, with six goals in nine games, the Cherries allegedly see the forward at over £75 million.

Liverpool is reluctant to meet the demand price given the Ghana international linked to the team until 2030. Although Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United have also expressed interest, Bournemouth are expected to reject all offers unless shown a remarkable one.

 

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have opened conversations with representatives for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi to strengthen their defense. Having rejected a contract extension at Selhurst Park, the England international has drawn interest from a number of elite European teams, including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

 

Sources in Germany say that Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl recently met Guehi’s agent to explore potential terms as doubt surrounds Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae’s prospects. Guehi, whose present contract ends in 2026, could be traded in January to prevent departure without payment later.

 

As Liverpool and Bayern attempt to strengthen their teams ahead of the summer transfer window, the fight for his signature should get more intense in the next several weeks.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
