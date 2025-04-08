Rector Calls for End to HND Programmes, Advocates Skill-Based Degrees

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Dr. Taofeek Adekunle Abdul-Hameed, has called for the cancellation of the Higher National Diploma (HND) programme in Nigerian polytechnics.

Instead, he is advocating for the introduction of skill-based Bachelor’s degree programmes.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Abdul-Hameed said it was time for Nigeria to move away from traditional paper qualifications and focus more on practical skills. He noted that this approach is already being adopted in many developed countries.

“It’s time Nigeria cancelled the HND programme from polytechnics,” he said. “In developed countries, the focus is now on vocational skills. Even the British, whose educational system we follow, have already phased out the HND.”

Dr. Abdul-Hameed, who holds two doctorate degrees and three master’s degrees, criticized the ongoing discrimination between HND and university (BSc) holders. He argued that this disparity is harming national development and that practical skills should be the foundation of Nigeria’s education system.

“We’re not moving forward because we give too much importance to paper qualifications,” he added.

Speaking about his experience as the first rector of the Federal Polytechnic Ayede, he recalled the early challenges the institution faced, such as unpaid salaries and lack of infrastructure. However, with support from stakeholders and the Federal Ministry of Works, the school has made progress.

The polytechnic began academic activities in July 2022 with four approved programmes and now has over 1,200 students across 12 courses. He also praised the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for their support in building infrastructure and sponsoring staff for further studies and research.

“TETFund has been extremely helpful,” he said, noting the construction of a 250-seat auditorium and other permanent structures.

Dr. Abdul-Hameed appealed to the government for urgent construction of access roads to the school’s permanent site. Although several buildings are ready, they remain unused due to poor road access. He hopes the institution will relocate to the permanent site by December 2024.

He also addressed recent rumors about a building collapse, clarifying that it was a minor structural issue during construction and not a completed building.

On the topic of technology, he shared that the polytechnic is working hard to ensure students are updated on modern trends, including artificial intelligence, supported by TETFund ICT initiatives.

The institution has also turned to solar energy as a sustainable power source. “We are going solar because that’s the trend now,” he said.

Dr. Abdul-Hameed concluded by highlighting the school’s positive relationship with host communities, adherence to federal character principles in employment, and achievements in research and entrepreneurship.

Despite infrastructure setbacks, he remains hopeful: “If someone can help us connect our permanent site with good roads, it would be fantastic.”