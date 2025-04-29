Lagos Government Visit Dangote Refinery, Give Advice on Future Gantry Plan

Officials from the Lagos State Government on Monday visited the Dangote Refinery at the Lekki Free Trade Zone to look into its physical planning and offer advice on the proposed gantry project.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, led the inspection team made up of several government agencies.

The purpose of the visit was to examine the current state of development at the refinery and ensure it aligns with the state’s urban planning goals.

The commissioner shared that the inspection was necessary to guide future development and help manage the growing activities in the Lekki corridor.

He said the government had already started working on two major development plans for the area: the Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan and the Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan.

These are expected to support the area’s fast growth and provide a clear direction for land use, transport systems, and infrastructure expansion.

While speaking during the tour, the commissioner pointed out that the Dangote Refinery is one of the biggest private investments in the state and that the government is keen on making sure it operates in a well-organized and well-planned environment.

He also addressed how the proposed gantry, which will likely increase traffic and movement around the area, should be handled with proper transport planning and adherence to physical development rules.

The involvement of various ministries and departments in the tour was to encourage teamwork among government bodies, ensure everyone understands the situation, and make well-informed decisions that will benefit the state’s future growth.

During the visit, Dangote Group officials took time to explain how the refinery works and what their development plans are.

The delegation included members from the Office of Physical Planning, Office of Infrastructure, Surveyor-General’s Office, Ministry of Environment, Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), Lands Bureau, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and the Ministry of Transportation.

The tour comes at a time when activities around the Dangote Refinery are drawing attention, especially with ongoing discussions about its impact on fuel prices and its sales policy regarding the naira.