Reddit adds Hindi translations to grow Indian audience

Reddit has introduced a new feature that allows users to automatically translate posts and comments into Hindi.

This move is aimed at attracting more users in India, where Hindi is widely spoken.

The update comes as part of the platform’s ongoing effort to make its content easier to understand for non-English speakers.

The translation tool is powered by machine learning and was first tested in May last year, beginning with French.

By September, Reddit expanded the feature to over 35 countries, adding Spanish and Portuguese support along the way. With the addition of Hindi, the company said it plans to include Bengali next.

Earlier in April, Reddit launched its AI-powered search tool called Answers for users in several countries, including India, Australia, Canada, Pakistan, and the U.K.

This feature was earlier only available to a small group of English-speaking users in the United States.

India is a key focus for Reddit’s expansion.

The company has brought in new staff across different departments like engineering, legal, growth, and community building.

It is also looking to fill more roles related to content and community work in the country.

By adding Hindi and continuing to invest in local talent, Reddit is working to make its platform more friendly and welcoming to Indian users.