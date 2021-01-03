Lagos Denies Involvement In Land Tussle

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has denied its involvement in a dispute relating to land situated at No 1, Folurunsho Kuku Street, Off Agbaoku, Opebi, as contained in a social media post by a Lagos lawyer, M.O. Ubani, describing it as a figment of his imagination and a flagrant attempt to rubbish the reputation of the Ministry.

A statement issued by the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, condemned the “false claim that a Task Force of the Ministry had forcibly taken over the private parcel of land on the 31st of December, 2020, through the help of thugs, who beat and arrested everyone on the land”.

He said the “allegation is false in its totality as the Ministry’s statutory duty does not have anything to do with land matters but efficient traffic management and transportation in the State”.

While advising Mr. Ubani against making “false and unsubstantiated allegations against the Ministry or his office on social media platforms, Oladeinde implored him to intensify his efforts in determining the perpetrators of the unlawful act”.