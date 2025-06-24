Lagos Begins Digital House Numbering to Improve Services

The Lagos State Government has started a new digital house-numbering project to help improve property identification and public services.

The project, called the Lagos Identity Project, was launched on Tuesday in Alausa.

The initiative was introduced by Dr Olajide Babajide, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Enterprise Geographic Information System.

He said the project will help in tackling challenges like untraceable addresses and tax evasion across the state.

With this new system, buildings will get special plates that include QR codes and colour marks that show the local government area.

These digital plates are expected to make emergency services, postal delivery, and city planning easier and more accurate.

When scanned, the QR code gives access to key details about a property.

This makes it easier for residents, government officials, and service providers to find information quickly and avoid fraud, especially in the rental market.

It also improves how fast emergency teams can locate addresses.

Babajide explained that the digital house-numbering is part of the broader smart city plan for Lagos.

He also linked the development to earlier achievements made when President Bola Tinubu served as governor, including the setting up of a data centre.

He added that Lagos had gained international attention for its steps in digital governance.