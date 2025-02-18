Lagos Assembly Crisis: DSS Goes Haywire as Speaker Mojisola Meranda Gains Backing

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The presence of DSS operatives at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex sparked controversy, with lawmakers calling it an “invasion.” At the same time, the DSS claimed they were invited for security reasons. The Assembly has been in turmoil since Speaker Mudashiru Obasa’s removal, which he is challenging in court, arguing it was illegal as it occurred during recess. Ahead of the resumption, a leaked letter from the Acting Clerk requested security reinforcement, citing fears that Obasa might attempt to reclaim his position. During the plenary, lawmakers condemned the presence of the DSS, with some calling it an abuse of power and a violation of democracy. One lawmaker, Kazeem Osho, was rushed to the hospital due to the tension. The Assembly passed a vote of confidence in new Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda and adjourned indefinitely. Lawmakers later issued a statement reaffirming their support for Meranda and condemning the DSS for overstepping their mandate by restricting access to key offices. They called for an investigation into the incident and urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

2. Pan Niger Delta Forum leader and former Federal Commissioner for Information Edwin Clark has passed away at 97. His family confirmed his death on February 17, 2025, in a statement by Prof. C. C. Clark. Further details will be announced later.

3. On Monday, February 17, at least 18 people were injured when a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, landing upside down. Passengers described hanging “like bats” inside the aircraft. Airport CEO Deborah Flint praised the quick response of first responders for preventing fatalities but stated that two runways would remain closed for investigations. The crash follows recent aviation incidents, including a midair collision between an American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C., and deadly Jeju Air and Azerbaijan Airlines accidents in December 2024.

4. Senator Ned Nwoko has denied rumors that he impregnated Nollywood actress Chika Ike. The speculation spread after Chika Ike posted pregnancy photos, making the topic a trend on social media. In a statement, Nwoko’s media team dismissed the claims as false and malicious. The statement also refuted allegations that Nwoko commented on Tuface and polygamy, attributing such rumors to bloggers seeking attention due to his marriage to actress Regina Daniels. Nwoko, currently focused on his political duties, recently defected from the PDP to the APC, aiming to push for the creation of Anioma State.

5. Violence erupted in Osun State as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) clashed over control of local government secretariats. The crisis came from conflicting interpretations of a Court of Appeal judgment regarding the reinstatement of APC-backed council chairmen, previously sacked by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s PDP-led government. Clashes occurred in 15 of 30 council areas, with intense violence in Boripe, Atakunmosa West, Ede South, and others. In Irewole, a reinstated chairman was abducted and later found dead. In Ilesa, a Federal Housing Authority executive survived an ambush, though his driver and police orderly were injured. APC claimed control of 15 secretariats, while PDP resisted, leading to further confrontations. Governor Adeleke urged residents to avoid council offices, citing security risks, while APC insisted on enforcing the court’s ruling. Prominent figures, including the Oluwo of Iwo and the Inspector General of Police, called for calm. The APC National Secretary suggested declaring a state of emergency, but the Osun government rejected the idea. PDP maintained that the sacked chairmen cannot return, urging compliance with legal procedures. The situation remains tense, with security forces monitoring developments.

6. The Ogun State Police Command has declared singer Habeeb Olalomi, known as Portable, wanted for allegedly leading a violent attack on Ogun State officials. The police claim he and nine thugs, armed with weapons, assaulted unarmed officials during an enforcement exercise in Ota. Portable later apologized in social media videos, but the police, citing a court order, urged the public to assist in his arrest, warning that anyone aiding him will face legal action.

7. Victor Osimhen has become the most valuable player in Turkish Super Lig history, with a €100m market value, surpassing second-placed Nicolò Zaniolo (€30m). The Galatasaray striker, on loan from Napoli, has impressed with 19 goals in 24 games. PSG and Manchester United are set to activate his €75m release clause this summer. Napoli prefers a cash deal despite United considering a player-exchange option. Man United manager Ruben Amorim sees Osimhen as a key signing to address their striking issues. Galatasaray attempted a €65m permanent bid in January, but Napoli rejected it, holding firm on the €75m clause. PSG views Osimhen as an ideal replacement for Randal Kolo Muani. Osimhen, the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year, was instrumental in Napoli’s 2022/23 Serie A title and finished 8th in the 2023 Ballon d’Or voting. As the summer transfer window nears, speculation grows over his next move.