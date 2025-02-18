In Darkness, We Seek Light: Unraveling the Mystery of Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Loans

In rural Nigeria, where nights are silent and dark, over 20,000 communities, as declared by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), remain without the glow of electricity. This stark reality shines a harsh light on a significant issue: the whereabouts of the loans intended for rural electrification.

The World Bank and the African Development Bank have been pivotal in funding Nigeria’s quest to light up its rural areas. The World Bank, for instance, has committed over $350 million through the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), aiming to electrify over 1 million households, 250,000 businesses, and 37 universities. Additionally, an extra $200 million has been pledged by the African Development Bank to support this initiative, with the goal of leveraging private sector investment to expand electricity access.

Despite these commitments, the persistent darkness in these communities raises questions. The REA has acknowledged the lag in progress, with reports indicating that only 5.9 million Nigerians have been provided with electricity access through these projects by February 2025. This leaves a significant gap, with more than 85 million people still deprived of electricity, according to recent statistics from the World Bank.

The loans, while substantial, seem to have vanished into the administrative abyss. The National Action Plan for Fiscal Transparency, which concluded in 2019, aimed at increasing transparency in such projects but has not seen full implementation. Moreover, the Nigerian government’s financial transparency portal, launched in December 2019, was meant to shed light on government expenditures, including those for electrification projects. Yet, the effectiveness of these measures remains under scrutiny.

In these communities, life continues in the dark. Schools rely on kerosene lamps, health centers cannot use modern equipment, and businesses shut down with the sun. The human cost is immense, with the lack of electricity directly impacting education, health, and economic opportunities. The 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Nigeria 150 out of 175 countries, highlighting the pervasive issue of corruption which might play a role in the misallocation or mismanagement of these funds.

The push for accountability has never been more critical. The World Bank’s efforts, including the introduction of the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) program, aim to connect 20% of the unelectrified population by 2030. However, without transparent project execution and independent audits, these efforts might falter. An example of potential success is seen in initiatives like the use of the Odyssey platform for big data solutions under the NEP, which allows for rapid verification of connections and fund disbursement, suggesting a more accountable approach could yield results.

Nigeria’s journey towards electrification is emblematic of a broader narrative about development, integrity, and the right to progress. The story of these loans is not just about funds but about the future of millions of Nigerians waiting for the light. As we demand answers, we must also champion reforms that ensure projects like these serve their intended purpose.

This narrative should not remain confined to the pages of this newspaper. It must spark a national dialogue, pushing for transparency, demanding audits, and ensuring community involvement in electrification projects. Let’s light up Nigeria, not just with electricity, but with accountability and hope for a brighter future.