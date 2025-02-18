Anambra Govt Denies Authorizing Clampdown on Braless, Pantless Women

Anambra State Government on Tuesday, described as unfounded and malicious, the reports making the rounds that it has begun arrest of women and young girls who walk around without bras and pants before they start walking naked.

The government has also said it never issued any directive to arrest men with dreadlocks and sagging their trousers.

Yesterday, the state government was under fire for allegedly commencing enforcement after a vehicle was captured announcing it at Abagana in the Njikoka Council Area.

However, when our correspondent contacted the State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, he said that although the government encourages decent dressing for all, it does not interfere with citizens’ personal choices of clothing or undergarments, as such matters are private.

He said the Chukwuma Soludo administration, as responsive and responsible as it is, could not have given such a directive, querying how the people expect the government to enforce such law.

“How will the verification be done? Are you going to ask the women and girls to undress when they come out, to establish whether they are wearing pants or bras?

“To be clear, Anambra State Government never and will never issue such sanctions and we encourage the people not to succumb to such blackmail,” he emphasized.

Mefor explained that the new Homeland Security Law in the state is after criminals and those who support criminalities through all manner of negative practices.

He confirmed that many fake native doctors and genuine negative doctors who prepare charms or amulets for criminals are in the custody of the state government, and an investigation is ongoing, after which the law will take its course.

The Commissioner said the government requires the cooperation of the people of the state to report criminal activities in their localities, enabling the security outfit to rein in the criminals.

He revealed that the state government’s Whistleblowing initiative, in which genuine informants get a reward of N5,000,000 for credible information, is already working. He asked the people to take full advantage of the policy.

Mefor said the Homeland Security Law in the state remains in force, urging the people to get acquainted with its provisions to ensure they do not run foul of any of them.