La Liga: Barcelona Thrash Real Sociedad 4-0 to Extend Lead at the Top

Barcelona cruised to a dominant 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, extending their lead at the top of La Liga to three points ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just 17 minutes into the game, giving Barcelona the upper hand.

They capitalized quickly, with Gerard Martins and Marc Casado scoring in the 25th and 27th minutes, both assisted by Dani Olmo.

The lead was further extended in the second half as Ronald Araújo and Robert Lewandowski found the net. Lewandowski’s goal marked his 21st in La Liga this season, strengthening his position as the league’s top scorer.

With Real Madrid suffering a defeat to Real Betis on Saturday and Atletico Madrid securing a narrow 1-0 victory, Barcelona now sits atop the La Liga table, holding a one-point advantage over Atletico Madrid.