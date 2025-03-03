Apple’s Siri May Not Be Fully Modernized Until 2027

Apple is working on updating Siri, but the company may not release a fully revamped version until 2027, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Despite the delay, there are plans for significant updates in the meantime.

A new version of Siri will be launched in May, integrating features from Apple Intelligence that were first announced almost a year ago.

This update will introduce a two-part system where one part handles traditional tasks like setting timers and making calls, while the other is designed for more complex commands using user data.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple is expected to unveil an internal system, known as “LLM Siri,” which combines these two functions.

The system is set to be available in the spring of 2026, paving the way for future advancements in Siri’s capabilities.

It is only after this release that Apple can fully pursue Siri’s more advanced features, which may be introduced in 2027