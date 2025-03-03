Nigerian Army Destroys Terrorist Hideouts in Niger State, Recovers Motorcycles

Nigerian Army Destroys Terrorist Hideouts in Niger State, Recovers Motorcycles
Nigerian Army during the Operation in Niger State

Nigerian Army troops have stepped up counterterrorism operations in Niger State, engaging armed insurgents in a fierce battle that resulted in the destruction of their hideouts and the recovery of several motorcycles used for criminal activities.

Nigerian Army Destroys Terrorist Hideouts in Niger State, Recovers Motorcycles

During the operation on Sunday, soldiers carried out a thorough search of Dakwala and Chikuba forests, areas known to be terrorist and kidnapper hideouts.

Unable to withstand the army’s firepower, the insurgents fled deeper into the forest, abandoning their supplies.

The troops recovered three motorcycles, which the terrorists used for quick movements and hit-and-run attacks.

They also demolished all camps and structures used by the insurgents, further weakening their operations.

Security sources say the operation is part of ongoing efforts to prevent terrorists from regrouping and to cut off their supply chains. The mission is aimed at restoring peace and stability in Niger State.

[bravepop id="205917" align="center"]
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group